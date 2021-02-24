Covid-centre confirms vaccines will be for everyone in Thailand also expats

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has repeated its commitment to give everyone in the country – including expats and migrant workers – vaccinations against COVID-19.

Those that are likely to come in contact with foreign tourists would be vaccinated in phase 2 from May. Expats and foreign workers are likely to be vaccinated in phase 3 from June.

CCSA deputy spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangsansaid “The distribution of vaccinations will include expatriates and migrant workers, Thailand will receive its first batch of vaccines on 24 February.Priority is given to those deemed to be most at risk the first to be inoculated.”

“The rollout of the vaccine will aim to achieve three goals, including to curb infections and reduce deaths from the virus, ease the burden on Thailand’s healthcare system and revive the economy.”

Dr Apisamai also said that the private sector will be able to procure its own vaccines, providing the vaccines have approval from the regulatory authorities. Vaccinations administered by the private sector can only be done so at a recognized medical facility.

According to Thai Visa, this news echoes comments made earlier this month by Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul who also said foreigners in Thailand would receive the vaccine.

Anutin said “The 63 million doses of the vaccination are enough to cover the public, and it’s within our capacity to provide free vaccinations,”

“Our policy is to not leave anyone behind and we must inoculate anyone at risk of spreading the virus, not only Thais. So the vaccines will cover everyone that resides in Thailand,”