China asks Philippines to work on resolving South China Sea tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the Philippines to work with China on a way to resolve tensions in the South China Sea. The official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, August 12.

The comments come amidst rising tensions between the two countries due to a military outpost. Wang made the statement during a visit to Singapore and Malaysia which took place on Thursday and Friday, said Xinhua.

The Philippines intentionally grounded the warship Sierra Madre in 1999. In 2016 they won an international arbitration award against China’s claim over almost all of the South China Sea. This was after a court ruled Beijing’s comprehensive claim had no legal basis.

China, which does not recognize the ruling, has built a man-made islands in the South China Sea. Its claim of historic sovereignty overlaps with the claims of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia.

Source: Reuters