Norwegian survey shows strong support for armed resistance if Nordic countries are attacked

A new survey shows, that 70% of Norwegian adults support the use of armed resistance if the country is attacked.

In a recent survey carried out by the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), 1,000 adults in Norway were questioned and more than two in three said that they supported armed resistance in response to a military attack. Only 14% of respondents disagreed.

66% believe that Norway should help defend a Nordic neighbor militarily, should they come under attack.

“The willingness of Norwegians to defend their neighbors is high. Our tradition of solidarity and international cooperation is something Norwegian people have been proud of historically,” PRIO Director Henrik Urdal says.

The willingness to defend Nordic neighbors was found to be equally high in a recent Swedish survey. Sweden is historically a country that has been neutral, but is now seeking to join NATO.

