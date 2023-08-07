China / General news / Philippines

The Philippines accuses China of firing water cannons at ships

by Miabell Mallikka

The Philippines accuses the Chinese coast guard of firing water cannons at its ships in the disputed South China Sea.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, August 5, when the Philippine Coast Guard escorted ships carrying supplies to Spratly Islands, where the Philippine military is stationed.

“The Philippine Coast Guard strongly condemns the Chinese Coast Guard’s dangerous maneuvers and illegal use of water cannons,” The Philippines said in a statement. But according to China, the country has only been taken “necessary measures”.

Gan Yu, a spokesperson for China’s coast guard stated, that the measures were carried out in accordance with the law. The action was according to Gan Yu deemed necessary, to stop Philippine vessels transporting illegal construction materials.

“Two repair ships and two coast guard ships from the Philippines illegally entered the water,” Gan Yu said.

China claims almost all of the sea, but Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also claim parts of the waters.

Source: aftonbladet.se

