Philippines discusses with EU about South China Sea and West Philippines Sea

Neal Imperial, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs of the Philippines recently met with Richard Tibbles, European Union Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific to discuss South China Sea and West Philippines Sea.

The two diplomats exchanged perspectives on recent developments in the region, especially in maritime Southeast Asia.

They also discussed security, maritime and economic concerns in the Indo-Pacific region, reported the Manilla Bulletin.

Additionally, the Philippines was introduced to the EU’s IORIS (Indo-Pacific Regional Information Sharing) on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.

According to EU Ambassador to the Philippines, Luc Veron, he said “the Philippines is the first Southeast Asian country to embrace IORIS and receive specific courses over the past years.”

IORIS is a secure and neutral platform for web-based maritime coordination and information-sharing tools for national and regional multi-agency.

The platform would help assist both the Asian country and the EU to collaborate and overcome future challenges in the maritime field.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2023/3/22/ph-continues-talks-with-eu-over-scs-wps-concerns