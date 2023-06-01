Vietnam joins UNCLOS Group of Friends conference in US

Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, joined the other twelve founding countries of the Group of Friends of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in New York, the United States on 31 May 2023.

The diplomats reviewed their past activities and challenges as well as discussed future missions related to shared interests such as maritime and ocean governance, sustainability, and further contributions in the UN forums.

According to Vietnam Plus, the Group also agreed to persistently advance multilateralism and international cooperation.

The UNCLOS founding members include Argentina, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Jamaica, Kenya, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Senegal, South Africa ,and Vietnam. To date, the Group has 115 member states representing all geographic regions.

