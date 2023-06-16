Finnair starts flights to Wroclaw, Poland and adds frequencies to Europe and Japan for Summer 2024

Finnair introduced new flights to Wroclaw, Poland from 2 April 2024 and has added frequencies to Europe and Tokyo and Osaka of Japan for Summer 2024.

“We are delighted to introduce Wroclaw as a new destination,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair.

“We believe Wroclaw is not only a welcome addition for business travelers but also an intriguing leisure destination for people looking for a city break in a picturesque setting.”

Citing a press release, the airline is adding frequencies to Tromsø and Trondheim in Norway and bringing back the flights it used to operate before the pandemic between Helsinki and Bergen that make a stopover in Stockholm, Arlanda.

There will also be an additional morning frequency from Helsinki to Arlanda, as well as more frequencies to Billund, Denmark.

In Germany, there will be more frequencies to Düsseldorf and Hamburg and in the UK and Ireland, Finnair is adding frequencies to Manchester, Dublin and Edinburgh.

Source: Finnair Press Release