Chinese balloons cross Taiwan Strait

Taiwan reported the presence of six Chinese balloons over the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, January 21. One of them crossed over the southern tip of Taiwan. The incident has been confirmed by the Ministry of National Defense.

Earlier this month, Taiwan accused China of posing a threat to aviation security and engaging in psychological warfare through the use of the balloons.

Concerns about China potentially employing balloons for espionage were raised after the United States claimed to have shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon in February last year. China argued that it was a civilian balloon that had simply strayed off course.

All six balloons on Sunday crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait. The line is previously regarded as an unofficial maritime boundary between China and Taiwan. China does not acknowledge this boundary, and both Chinese aircraft and now balloons routinely cross it.

Source: nrk.no