Quran desecration incident in Malaysia echoes burnings in Denmark and Sweden

Jalan Besar Palong, a 37-year-old Malaysian man, was reported for discarding torn pages of the al-Quran – mirroring the incidents in Denmark and Sweden last year, where Quran burnings garnered international attention.

The suspect confessed to the desecration and tested positive for methamphetamine. His past criminal record under the Dangerous Drugs Act and the Penal Code further amplifies to the charges against him.

Malaysian authorities are pursuing a court remand for the suspect under the Criminal Procedure Code. The charges related to causing religious disharmony and mischief causing damage.

Last year, both Denmark and Sweden faced criticism from, among others, Malaysia and Indonesia after far-right activist Rasmus Paludan burned the Quran on several occasions. In response to these incidents, Denmark passed a law making it illegal to desecrate holy texts.

Source: bnnbreaking.com