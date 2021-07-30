Swedes and Singaporean are optimistic about the children’s finances

A recent survey by the American Think-Tank Pew Research shows that not all countries are equally optimistic about their children’s future and although economic attitudes have improved in many nations Sweden and Singapore are the only countries where the majority believe that children will be better off, rather than the other way around.

The global survey was conducted between 1 February and 26 May amongst 18.850 adults in 17 advanced economies including Sweden, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, and positive assessments of the economic situation have improved in several nations since last year.

The majority however say the next generation will be worse off financially and many respondents in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Spain, Italy, France, Greece, and the United States continue to see their overall economic situation as bleak. Overall 64 percent across the 17 publics said that when children grow up they will be worse off financially while 32 percent said that children will be better off than their parents’ generation and only in Sweden and Singapore half or more hold that optimistic view.

Swedish media Expressen writes that according to Jacob Liebermann, head of counseling at the Swedish finance company Fundler, Swedes are generally good at investing money in funds and savings which could explain their positive outlook on the financial future for their children.