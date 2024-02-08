‘Nobelprize of Engineering’ given to Dane

The 2024 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, nicknamed The Nobel Prize of Engineering, was awarded to Danish Henrik Stiesdal. He was given this award due to his significant contributions to the wind industry as we know it today.

Danish Mr. Stiesdal is associated with what has become known as the “Danish concept”, which is the fundamental parameters for efficient and robust turbine design in windmills.

He has to share the winning title with British Mr. Garrad who developed the software that proved a new turbine design would work and how it would operate within an array. As a consultant he also had a major part to play in de-risking the industry, which made it possible to get funding for expanding at a faster pace.

They received a prize of £500,000, which will be shared between them.

Source: www.bbc.com