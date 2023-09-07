Chinese PTL is planning another factory in Sweden

The European manager of Chinese PTL told SVT on Tuesday, September 5, that they are holding discussions with a local party about another factory in Torsboda, Sweden.

You Han, the European manager for PTL, was on site in Söråker on Tuesday. Han was there to answer the public’s questions about the environmental impact the planned factory in Torsboda will have on its surroundings.

“I cannot reveal any details, but the factory is also supposed to produce important components for the battery industry,” You Han said at the briefing.

Source: svt.se