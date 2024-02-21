Chinese TV-show filming in Finland

An extensive crew of more than a hundred members from China has been seen in Helsinki’s city center over the last couple of weeks. They are there due to a new Chinese TV-show that has chosen Snowy Helsinki as the background for the love story called “Amidst a Snowstorm of Love”.

The Finnish company, Inland Film Company, which is based in Helsinki is serving as the local production service for the series. Klaus Heydemann, Executive producer of the company spoke to Finnish media about the task:

“The size of the crew was significantly larger than what is typically seen in Finland, by two to three times,” he observes.

The show will be starring the actors Leo Wu and Angel Zhao, who are both very well known in their home country.

Several of Helsinki landmarks can be recognized just by watching the promotion clip:

Promotion Clip

Places include the Stockmann department store and the green carriages of VR trains. The locations filmed spans areas such as Vallila, the vicinity of the Central Railway Station and Töölö.

Source: Helsinki Times