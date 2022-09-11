Circular economy conference to be held in Malaysia

Eurocham Malaysia has announced the EU – My Circular Economy Conference 2.0 to be held on 13 October 2022 in Kuala Lumpur. The conference is part of the European Union and Malaysia’s common goal to enhance a sustainable production and environment and is funded by the European Union.

The conference serves as a platform to promote the EU Circular Economy Action Plan throughout the business community in Malaysia. This action plan outlines a number of related activities to create a robust and coherent framework aiming to boost the production of sustainable goods, services, and business models. It further focuses on consumer habits to eliminate excessive waste production altogether.

The conforence will include a forum panel discussion on “Enabling Circular Economy in Malaysia – Critical Success Factors” featuring various experienced panelists possessing specific European and Malaysian experience. Additionally, a session on how Malaysia-based European companies practicing circular economy can pitch ideas on new innovations will take place. Lastly, the conference will end with a Networking Cocktail involving the conference attendees, participants, and distinguished guests of honors.

Registration is required: https://app.glueup.com/event/eu-my-circular-economy-conference-2-0-62453/