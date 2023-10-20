EU delegation visits Southern border of Thailand

The European Union (EU) delegation paid a visit to the southern border of Thailand which separates the country from Malaysia to gain insights about the current situations in the South.

The team, comprising 13 officials from 11 EU countries, was led by Laure Brachet, Head of the Political Press and Information Section at the EU Delegation to Thailand from the European External Action Service, reported the Pattaya Mail.

The delegation determined to study about strategies the Thai government collaborating with the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Pine have planned to protect the safety of people in the area.

In addition to the dynamics of the southern border areas and the security, the EU delegation also focused on learning more about ways to collaborate with local agencies on necessary matters and discussing political freedom and human rights concerns in the provinces in the region.

All sectors involved in the operations particularly in the region aimed mainly to ensure safety and normalcy for the people, respecting the region’s cultural diversity.

Source: Pattaya Mail