Come and find your Inner Wonder Woman

SWEA (Swedish Women’s Educational Association) in Singapore invites to a workshop on February 20, 2024. The event is about finding your inner Wonder Woman in different stages in life. Learning about healthy living, both mentally and physically. There will be a special focus on optimizing your lifestyle, and learning about how exercising and diet can make you feel good inside out.

The workshop will be led by health coach Niina Numella and yoga instructor Therese Kazuile. It will be a mix of inspiring information and practical exercises.

The event takes place from 1 to 2:30 pm. at Fika Swedish Cafe and Bistro, 257 Beach Rd, Singapore 199539, and there is a binding registration fee at 20$.

For more information: visit the SWEA website