Enjoy a Green Corridor walk with SWEA Singapore

Join SWEA Singapore for its first event of the fall.

After meeting at Hillview MRT Exit B at 9:00, the group will walk together to the Green Corridor. The walk is quite easy, and participants can choose how far to walk. It’s 4 km to King Albert Park MRT, and approximately 10 km to Bouna Vista MRT. For those who wish to participate all the way to Alexandra Village Food Center, it’s about 14 km. There, the group will enjoy a light meal and drink.

Remember to bring water and a snack for the walk, and allocate approximately 3 hours, if you intend to join the 14 km distance.

Date: Monday, August 22

Tid: 09:00

Plats: Hillview MRT station EXIT B (blue line toward Bukit Panjang)

For questions: Ingrid Mänd +65 8133 6818

