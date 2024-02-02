Danish Hong Kong pastor visits Malaysia



The Danish Seamen’s center in Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia received on 29 January 2024, a visitor from The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong kong.

Rebekka Holm, Priest for the Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong, visited Jørgen Hugo Jensen, stationed at Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia by the Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore. Jørgen Hugo Holm is in charge of buying supplies for the ships passing through, as well as providing the sailors with books.

Rebekka Holm writes about the importance of a center in Malaysia in the Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong’s Facebook page.

Source: Dansk Sømandskirke Hong Kong