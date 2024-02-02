Staff awarded for Norwegian mine clearing in Vietnam

Three staff members of Norwegian People’s Aid in Quang Tri Province, Vietnam, were awarded individual Certificates of Merit on Friday, 26 January 2024.

The Awards were given to NPA/RENEW Provincial Operations Manager, Mr. Mai Van Viet, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team Leader, Mr. Hoang Kim Chien, and Field Operator Ms. Nguyen Thi Thuy Linh and they were all honored to receive. The awards were presented by the Quang Tri Province Foreign Affairs Department Director.

The Norwegian People’s Aid in Vietnam states that the recognition from the provincial authorities motivates the local staff members to continue their dangerous, but important job of removing unexploded ordnance.

Source: Norwegian People’s Aid Vietnam