Dane supports pride in Hanoi through beer

Danish Thomas Bilgram, Co-founder of the brewing company Furbrew, sponsored beers to Hanoi Pride, with 100% of the sale going to the LGBTQ+ friendly campaign.

Bilgram is both Co-founder and COO (Chief Operation Officer) of the Furbrew brand. He collaborated with another brewing company, Overmorrow, and sold their vibrant-looking craft beers at American Club, Hai Ba Trung in Hanoi during pride on September 24, 2023.

On a facebook post targeting Danes i Vietnam, he writes:

“For everyone in Hanoi. It’s time for Hanoi Pride again tomorrow. 100% of the sale will be going to the pride.”

Source: Thomas Bilgram on Facebook