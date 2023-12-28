Copenhagen Mayor in Filipino Magazine

LEAGUE is a magazine focusing on local governance in the Philippines, showcasing people and leaders. This time with an international twist. Copenhagen is namely known for being a happy and sustainable city with a good work-life balance. In fact, it is the second most liveable city in the world in 2023, according to the Global Destination Sustainability Index.

“There are so many reasons why I’m proud to call Copenhagen my home, and why I could never dream of living anywhere else,” Mayor Andersen said about the city.

“Social responsibility is close to my heart, and I’m proud of the fact that the city welcomes people from all walks of life regardless of gender, race, and sexuality.”

She then talks about how the city government is planning to better the future for people living there. In terms of climate change, cycling and public transportation especially.

Furthermore, she acknowledges Copenhagen’s title as the second most liveable city, and believes this is due to the Danish welfare system which provides a lot of safety nets for the Danes. ‘Because of the system, there’s a high level of trust’, Andersen said.

Are Danes struggling more – or are they just rich?

However, as the magazine remarked, Denmark is also among the highest consumers of antidepressants. How does that add up with being such a happy country?

Andersen said mental health is a global problem, and perhaps the reason why Danes have a lot of consumers, this could simply be due to the fact that people can afford it.

“We’re a rich country and we were among the first countries that invented antidepressants. I look at this statistic positively; for me, it means that it is easy to access good healthcare in Denmark.”

Andersen then talked about how mental health can be improved through the school system, making more room for creativity and play. Other topics in the article regard Denmark’s high tax rates, sustainability and Andersen herself and her role as a city mayor.