Swedish Dala Horse Design Challenge

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok is inviting everyone to participate in its Dala Horse Design Challenge.

Redesign the iconic Swedish Dala horse in your own unique style – and gladly something Thai!

According to the embassy, the Dala horse is a symbol deeply rooted in Swedish culture. Originating from the Dalarna region, the wooden horses have become a ‘cherished representation of Swedish craftsmanship and tradition.’ All the original colors symbolize different things, but for this challenge, the idea is completely up to the artist.

After re-creating your own Dala horse, you can send your entry to [email protected] with the subject “Dala Horse.’

The Embassy will then select the best entries and publish those on Facebook, so the public can vote for the final winners through the social media page. The winner will then receive a ‘Surprise Swedish box filled with authentic goodies.’

Deadline for submission is 12 January 2024. Lastly, the challenge is open to everyone, regardless of age or skills.

Here is your canvas:

Source: Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok