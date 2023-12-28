Travel Guide: Go to these places in Norway

Travel Daily News has written a small travel guide for Norway, for all who wish to discover the Scandinavian country.

Besides stressing that it is easiest to reach Norway by air or sea, the guide also recommends which time of the year to go visit. For instance, if one wishes to seek Northern Lights, one should plan its trip between late September to early April for the best chances of seeing the phenomenon.

And as for which places to go, these are the recommended:

Oslo – As the capital of Norway, Oslo is a bustling city with a charming mix of modern and historic architecture. Must-see attractions include the Viking Ship Museum, Akershus Fortress, and Vigeland Sculpture Park. Bergen – Located on the southwestern coast of Norway, Bergen is known for its colorful wooden houses, UNESCO-listed Bryggen Wharf, and the funicular ride to the top of Mount Floyen for stunning views. Tromso – Located in Northern Norway, this vibrant city is known as one of the best places to see the Northern Lights. It also offers a variety of outdoor activities such as dog sledding and snowmobiling. Svalbard – For a truly unique experience, visit the remote archipelago of Svalbard, located in the Arctic Circle. Here you can go on wildlife tours to see polar bears, reindeer, and arctic foxes. Lofoten Islands – The Lofoten Islands are famous for their dramatic landscapes. Towering mountains, crystal clear waters, and charming fishing villages. It’s a popular spot for hiking, surfing, and kayaking. Geirangerfjord – This UNESCO-listed fjord is known for its stunning beauty with steep mountainsides, cascading waterfalls, and picturesque villages. Take a scenic boat tour to fully appreciate the breathtaking views.

