Critiques over Thai media and its quality

The secretary-general of the Thailand Consumers Council (TCC), Ms. Saree Aongsomwang expressed concerns over Thai media quality at a public seminar, “Quality Content and Opportunities for Growth in Rating” on Saturday, 8 October 2022.

“Thai content is of poor quality from the perspective of consumers,” she said.

Too often, Thailand’s news coverage and media content choose to present some news stories through the drama and excitement lens rather than the logic and depth.

“Thai journalists work more like police with their hunger to find who committed the crime, even though audiences actually want to know about the actual cause of that crime rather than who committed it,” said Ms. Saree.

On the rating matter, even rating is one of the main factors that affects Thai media platforms’ income, Assoc Prof Pijitra Suppasawatgul from the Faculty of Commercial Arts, Chulalongkorn University indicated that she has seen some new media business models that put out more critical, good, quality content that enrich audiences’ minds.

“Journalism is not just a mirror on society. It is a guiding light for society as well,” she said.

Therefore, it is essential for media platforms to recognize their power of being able to influence society and its people as a whole.

To produce good quality content, instead of searching for ways to hook audiences’ attention by strong emotional connections only, the questions of what would uplift the standard of the society and how to help shaping audiences to become better-informed are the angles that needed more consideration.

