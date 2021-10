Norway’s Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Løchen will co-host the Digital Press Meeting on the Grand Opening of the MUNCH museum together with Director of MUNCH Museum, Stein Olav Henrichsen.

The Digital Press Meeting on the Grand Opening of the MUNCH museum will take place on 5 October at 15:45 – 17:00 (Hanoi Time) via Zoom.

Please register your participation via [email protected]