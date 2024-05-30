Upcoming Sankt Hans event in Hong Kong

The Danish Chamber of Commerce and the Danish Seaman’s Church in Hong Kong are hosting their annual “Sankt Hans Junk Trip” next Saturday, 22 June 2024.

The event will start at 9:30 in the morning and continue until 6 in the evening. Lunch will be included in the entry price, and it is also possible to buy a free flow ticket if one does not whish to bring bewerages to the event.

The price of the event is HKD 375 per person if the ticket is bought before 1 June 2024, afterwards the price increase to HKD 450. A ticket for a child between the age of 4 and 11 is HKD150, and children below the age of three has free entry.

The departure is from the Central Public Pier 9/10.

To read more and buy tickets click here.