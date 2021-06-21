Celebrate summer with the Nordic Chambers in Hong Kong

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce HK has teamed up with the Swedish Chamber of Commerce, the Danish Chamber of Commerce, and the Norwegian Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the summer in Hong Kong with a Nordic Midsummer Brunch at Frantzén’s Kitchen on 27 June at 12 pm to 5.30 pm.

The invitation reads:

Join us for a contemporary Nordic Midsummer Brunch at Frantzén’s Kitchen and celebrate summer with the Nordic Chambers!

The menu will be a modern take on some Nordic-inspired dishes to create a real Nordic spirit – combined with an optional free flow of wine and spirits that can be purchased at the restaurant.

Details of the menu to be released soon.

Member ticket (members of SwedCham, FinnCham, DCC or NorCham) 550HKD / Non-members 750HK

Please register on SwedCham site:

Session 1: 12.00 – 2.30 pm: register here

Session 2: 3.00 pm – 5.30 pm: register here

Note: SwedCham is closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation. Health precautions and social distancing measures will be observed. Physical attendees are required to fill out the Health Declaration Form on the day of the event.