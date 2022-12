The Danish Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong (DCCHK) in collaboration with Castello del Vino are to organize the event, “Dinner and Wine Tasting” on 16 February 2023 at Divino Patio in Wancha, Hong Kong.

There will be canapes/tapas served as well after the tasting.

The ticket fee for members is 396 HKD and 550 HKD for non-members.

For attending, please register here.