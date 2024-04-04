Danfoss embrace new green opportunities in China

Generally foreign businesses have been very interested in the green transaction China has been making recently. However, especially the Danish technology and engineering conglomerate Danfoss has put a big focus on China.

China has become Danfoss’ second-largest regional market globally. The president of Danfoss China, Xu Yang, also speaks very highly of the opportunities in China:

“Supported by China’s massive domestic market, great consumption potential as well as its complete and resilient industrial chain, we believe the Chinese economy, especially its green economy, will unlock huge business opportunities”.

One of the reasons why China has become such a magnet for foreign industry is, among other reasons, that official data has showed that China’s green and low-carbon development will create an increase in economic growth and nurture a 10 trillion yuan market for investment and consumption each year, according to the media China Daily.

Xu Yang, the president of Danfoss China also points out that the speed in the Chinese market is also a factor that attracts foreign business:

“It’s a challenge, but also an opportunity to sharpen our competitive edge globally by adapting to the rapid changes in the Chinese market,” he said.

Source: China Daily