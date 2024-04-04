China / Community news / Denmark

DCCC will host a Pentecost lunch

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The Danish Chamber of Commerce (DCCC) plan to host a Pentecost luncheon on 19 May 2024. This will be held as a traditional Danish “Pinse Frokost”.

The event will take place in the northern part of Beijing. This will be the first event in the northern part of the city celebrating Easter and Pentecost by DCCC.

The DCCC explains this by stating that by Pentecost the weather will be nice enough for people to sit outside.

The event will provide many activities for both adults and children, and will also include traditional Danish Easter and Pentecost food.

To read more or sign up click here.

