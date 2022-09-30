Danish expertise on sustainable dairy production shared to Thais

The Danish Embassy in Bangkok, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, and SEGES Innovation hosted a webinar to share knowledge about Denmark’s resource-efficient and sustainable dairy production on 28 September 2022.

More than 200 Thai dairy farmers participated in the discussion.

According to the embassy, “the webinar was part of the recently signed MoU on dairy cooperation between the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration and Thailand’s Department of Livestock Development.”

Source: https://web.facebook.com/dkinthailand/posts/pfbid0237zZBdr9RFo3V9cXePikMgkrfw7Wepggj48jaZFht82as9ftS6NMSf9FWe6R9Xtdl