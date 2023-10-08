Danish investors interested to bid on Philippines RE projects

Many Danish investors are interested in bidding for renewable projects in the Philippines which the government is targeting to offer via its Smart and Green Grid System (SGGS) development platform.

According to the Manila Bulletin, the Department of Energy (DOE) informed that the plan is to tap foreign investors for the SGGS development that may command up to P500 billion worth of investments; and that shall be offered via public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Mellbin highlighted that Danish investors are expecting a stable and predictable policy regime and regulatory frameworks for any capital infusion that they will pursue for these projects.

He said, “What the Philippines need to do is provide an environment that will be comfortable for these investors to put up capital for these projects.”

Source: Manila Bulletin