Danish envoy participates in launch of Changing Diabetes in Children Program in PH

The Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Mellbin along with the Corporate VP of the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk Anand Shetty and other officials took part in the launch of Changing Diabetes in Children Program (CDiC) in Valenzuela City in the Philippines on 22 March 2024.

They gave tokens to three children, who were diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. The aim of CDiC is to improve the lives of children and adults with Type 1 Diabetes through partnerships between the public sector and the private sector. The goal is to make diabetes care more fair to both low-income and middle-income families.

Source: Daily Tribune