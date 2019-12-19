Danish and Chinese artists co-produce “The Little Mermaid” play in Beijing from 28-30 January 2020

Hans Christian Andersen’s classic literature “The Little Mermaid” has been recreated and co-produced by Chinese and Danish artists and the the show is scheduled to be staged at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) from 28-30 January, 2020.



The play is based on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale, telling the story of a little mermaid who yearns for love and defeats the evil witch with courage and wisdom.



As part of Andersen’s lesser-known talent, paper-cutting will also be integrated into the stage design, aiming to better present the story of loving and giving to their audience.



The play is creatively combining humour and body movements, while retaining the original plot and looks to convey the main character’s adventurous spirit and faith in love, according to the NCPA.