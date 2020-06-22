Disease experts: Salmon are not transmitters of Coronavirus

Since the latest Coronavirus breakout in Beijing in the past week, everyone was quick to blame imported Salmon. Although scientific evidence came out a couple of days after admitting that food products are not an intermediate transmitter of this disease.

H.E. Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen, Norway’s Minister of Fisheries and Seafood published the Norwegian’s government press release on 18 June 2020, saying that the officials are currently aware of this fact but the information is yet to be understood by the global population.

According to the statement, it might take some time for seafood export to resume into the same pace from before this panic.