Singapore-constructed Norwegian FPSO module on its way home

The first part of a huge Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), that has been built in Singapore for the Johan Castberg oil field in Norway, is now on it’s way home.

An FPSO looks much like a super tanker, but is a floating production unit that separates oil and gas from an offshore well and stores it safely untill it is offloaded onto tankers that will bring the oil and gas to shore.

The Johan Castberg FPSO will begin production 140 km off the Norwegian coast in 2022. The FPSO is expected to contain between 450-650 million barrels of oil from 30 subsea wells.

The UK base energy engineering company ALE’s first task was to weigh the components prior to transport, a task that was achieved by means of weightor jacks and a jack-up module. The first section tipped the scales slightly above the 2,700-tonne specified weight – and ALE was forced to mobilise an additional 36 SPMTs for the next stage of the project.

150 axles lines of SPMTs, plus a 150-tonne transport frame, were manoeuvred beneath the hull section. The unit was then shifted 500 m across the site. A second module, weighing 2,934 tonnes, was lifted and transported in an identical fashion.

Both sections will ultimately form part of the bow of the Johan Castberg FPSO, which will be shipped from Singapore to Hammerfest, Norway at the start of 2020.