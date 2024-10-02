Danish company Hafnia successfully relocates to Singapore

Hafnia Limited, a Danish leader in tanker operations, has officially moved its corporate base from Bermuda to Singapore. This strategic relocation aims to enhance the company’s operational efficiency in Asia. Hafnia manages about 200 vessels, providing a fully integrated shipping platform.

The relocation process received approvals from both the Supreme Court of Bermuda and the Singapore Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority. This move positions Hafnia within Singapore, a key global maritime hub, enhancing its strategic advantage. Hafnia’s new registration number in Singapore is 202440137E.

As part of the BW Group, Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai, employing over 4000 people onshore and at sea. The company plays a significant role in the global shipping industry, transporting oil and chemicals for leading international firms.

Transferring to Singapore aligns Hafnia with BW Group’s innovative leadership in oil and gas transportation. This relocation allows Hafnia to leverage Singapore’s strategic maritime position, boosting its global presence.

The company plans to announce new ISIN and CUSIP codes following the transition. Hafnia adheres to its disclosure requirements under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance.

This move underlines Hafnia’s commitment to enhancing its operational footprint and excellence in shipping services.

Source: Business Wire