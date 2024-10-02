Swedish electric boat pioneer Candela arrives in Thailand

Candela, the innovative Swedish company known for its electric-powered boats, has made its official debut in Bangkok, Thailand—often referred to as the “Venice of the East.” Founded in 2014 in Sweden, Candela has chosen Bangkok as its regional headquarters for its Southeast Asian expansion this year.

Bangkok’s expansive network of waterways positions the city as an ideal location for Candela’s revolutionary watercraft. The company aims to transform urban transport by offering sustainable, electric-powered solutions that significantly reduce emissions, promoting a greener and cleaner mode of city travel.

Candela’s electric boats are designed to glide above the water. This reduce friction and energy consumption, thus exemplifying Sweden’s commitment to innovative and sustainable transportation solutions.

