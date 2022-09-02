Community news / Denmark / Philippines

Danish Embassy in the Philippines welcomes new Ambassador

Ambassador Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin. Picture by the Embassy’s Facebook page.

The Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines welcomes Mr. Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin as the Danish Ambassador.

Previously, “Ambassador Mellbin served as the Danish Ambassador to the UAE, Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and Commissioner General for Denmark at EXPO2020,” writes the Embassy on their Facebook page.

Ambassador Mellbin has done a brief introduction video of himself, his family, and personal experiences in the Philippines.

Watch the video here.

