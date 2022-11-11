Danish Embassy in Singapore and Gardens by the Bay opens Season of Bloom exhibition

The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore calls attention to the 10th anniversary celebration of Gardens by the Bay held on 9 November.

Gardens by the Bay collaborates with the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore on the yearly Christmas exhibition “Poinsettia Wishes” which this year included the “Season of Bloom” exhibition.

The Nordic Ambassadors were invited on a special tour through the exhibition together with Mdm. Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore, Mr Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, and Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration.

Sandra Jensen Landi, the Danish Ambassador accepted the Embassy Partner Award from the Chairman of Gardens by the Bay, Mr. Niam Chiang Meng.

Children from the German European School Singapore opened the Poinsettia Wishes exhibition with a row of Danish Christmas carols.

Until the beginning of January 2023, the Season of Bloom exhibition is open for visitors: https://www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/en/things-to-do/calendar-of-events/seasons-of-bloom.html

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DKembassySG