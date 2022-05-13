Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs holds talks via phone with Chinese counterpart

On Thursday the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeppe Kofod, held talks via the phone with China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, a news report said.

Both sides conceded that the two countries enjoy strong bilateral relations, with the Danish side attaching great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Denmark.

The hope was expressed to advance the negotiations on the Green China-Denmark Joint Programme, with consensus being reached as soon as possible and both ministers also exchanged their view on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Wang said the Chinese side is willing to work with the Danish side to promote the healthy and stable China-Denmark relations to continue to mature. He also expressed willingness to push the two sides to reach an agreement on the Green China-Denmark Joint Programme as soon as possible, so as to open up broad prospects for the future cooperation between the two countries.

The report quoted Wang as saying about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the concerns of the rest of Europe that China understands the immediate concerns of European countries on the Ukraine issue. “At present, the most urgent thing is for all countries to form joint efforts to avoid prolonged and expanding conflicts, achieve a ceasefire and stop wars as soon as possible, and alleviate the humanitarian crisis, said Wang.”