New Vietnamese amusement park compares favorably to top Finnish park

Touted as offering as much variety as the long-standing Linnanmäki Amusement Park in Finland, the first of its kind Vietnamese amusement park features signature award-winning ProSlide water rides with ProSlide Technology having worked with Suoi Tien Group to open the largest waterpark, ‘The Amazing Bay’ in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Amazing Bay uses a collection of the world’s most awarded water rides to create a unique water park experience in the country for local and visiting guests, alike, with rides such as the iconic Tornado 60 and the revolutionary Tornado Wave.

Clearly Linnanmäki the oldest and most popular amusement park in Finland has inspired many ideas for amusement parks the world over and will go down in history as having the most rides in relation to the number of visitors.

Speaking about the great attraction of the Amazing Bay in Vietnam, Nik Paas, ProSlide’s Regional Vice President Sales, Asia Pacific said in a news report that, “The guest experience created by the attractions is one of the most important drivers of waterpark success.”