Denmark / International relations / Vietnam

Denmark supports Vietnam agriculture and food safety

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam Facebook page.

The Embassy of Denmark jointly hosted a seminar with the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Danida Fellowship Center on Tuesday, 6 September 2022.

The seminar is part of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs support to Vietnam in agriculture and food safety.

At the seminar, various topics were discussed including the importance of data in food safety management and how to collect and store the data in order to use it most effectively in decisions and policy-making.

The speakers were experts from Danish and Vietnamese sector authorities and research organizations.

Related posts:

Danish-Thai cooperation on livestock Denmark cuts prices to get advice at Embassies Denmark is opening up for travel from Thailand, Singapore, and parts of the Nordic Region Denmark-Vietnam to strengthen partnership on food safety

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.