Denmark supports Vietnam agriculture and food safety

The Embassy of Denmark jointly hosted a seminar with the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Danida Fellowship Center on Tuesday, 6 September 2022.

The seminar is part of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs support to Vietnam in agriculture and food safety.

At the seminar, various topics were discussed including the importance of data in food safety management and how to collect and store the data in order to use it most effectively in decisions and policy-making.

The speakers were experts from Danish and Vietnamese sector authorities and research organizations.