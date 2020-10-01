SAS’ Copenhagen to Shanghai route reopening

From 29 September, it will once again be possible to fly direct from Scandinavia to China with SAS. There have been no direct flights since 31 January, but SAS has now obtained approval from the Chinese authorities and is reopening the route from Copenhagen to Shanghai with a weekly frequency.

SAS will operate the Shanghai route using the new Airbus 350. This state-of-the-art aircraft will enable SAS to offer a unique travel experience. The aircraft has a much lower fuel consumption and up to 30 percent lower CO2 emissions than previous comparable aircraft.

The reopening of the route is vital for trade. With the reopening of the route, SAS is aiming to meet demand for business travel and air freight services between Scandinavia and China.

At the end of October, SAS is also planning to resume flights to Beijing provided that SAS obtains the necessary approval from the authorities.

SAS is currently flying to 75 destinations and operates up to 380 flights a day. SAS is monitoring market developments on a weekly basis and is ready to step up its services when travel restrictions are eased and demand for travel increases again. See SAS full traffic program here.

SAS urges all customers to keep themselves informed of current advice and recommendations from public authorities. As there is still uncertainty regarding restrictions and there are changes in travel advice, SAS offers travellers the option to change a planned journey/ticket for a SAS Travel Voucher, up to 16 days prior to departure, for all international travel, until 15 January 2021.

SAS has introduced a range of measures aimed at meeting new demands in the work to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Please find more information here.