Danish Pas Normal Studios opens in Singapore

Danish cycling apparel powerhouse, Pas Normal Studios, has confirmed its intentions to expand to Singapore with a new flagship store.

So far this year, they already expanded to San Francisco and Munich – and now they’re ready to reach their global audience to Singapore.

The new space in Southeast Asia will be a third addition to the already existing shops in Taipei and Seoul. The shop will open on 30 September in Funan at 107 North Bridge Road.

“We are now at a point where our global range of stores ensures that we are reaching a wide audience of cycling enthusiasts. Our stores are designed as a base for the local community to gather for ride-outs and social events,” CEO Peter Lange said.

“The space offers a possibility to connect with the brand and displays our latest collections. Our stores are important touchpoints between us and local communities, gathering feedback that helps us continue to develop technical apparel and meet the needs of our customers.”

Source: Bicycle Retailer