Lukas Graham is coming back to Manila

Screenshot from Midas Promotions on Instagram.

Danish pop band Lukas Graham is coming to the Philippines on 22 October to perform for its Filipino fans.

“Lukas Graham is finally back in Manila! Catch him at the New Frontier Theatre on Sunday, October 22nd,” concert producer, Midas Promotions, wrote on their social media account.

He is known for songs like “7 Years,” “Love Someone” and “You’re Not There.” Now you can experience the Danish band when they’ll perform a one-night concert in the Filipino big city. You can buy the tickets here.

