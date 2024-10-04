Nordic Business Awards 2024 celebrate excellence in Vietnam

The Nordic Business Awards 2024, hosted by the Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (NordCham), highlighted the achievements of Nordic businesses in the country. The event took place on September 27 at the Sofitel Saigon Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City. The theme was “Nordic Integrity & Innovation,” bringing together Nordic ambassadors and over 200 business leaders and investors.

The awards emphasized the importance of ethical business practices and innovation. These values showcase how Nordic companies collaborate effectively with their Vietnamese partners. Mrs. Eva Maria Hansen, Chairwoman of NordCham Vietnam, praised the commitment of Nordic businesses to sustainable growth.

During the event, ambassadors from Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark highlighted the strong Scandinavian presence in Vietnam. H.E. Keijo Norvanto, Ambassador of Finland, noted the dedication of Nordic companies to sustainability and innovation, especially in sectors like clean energy and technology.

Several businesses received recognition at the awards:

Green Business of the Year : Vestas Wind Technology Vietnam LLC for its significant contributions to renewable energy.

: Vestas Wind Technology Vietnam LLC for its significant contributions to renewable energy. Business Innovation Award : Bloom. by Tetra Pak X DenEast for its innovative platform in the food and beverage industry.

: Bloom. by Tetra Pak X DenEast for its innovative platform in the food and beverage industry. SME Excellence Award : Eagle Technology, a Norwegian firm recognized for its work in environmental sustainability.

: Eagle Technology, a Norwegian firm recognized for its work in environmental sustainability. Diversity & Inclusion Award : Ericsson Vietnam for promoting gender equality and fostering an inclusive workplace.

: Ericsson Vietnam for promoting gender equality and fostering an inclusive workplace. Nordic Growth Award: Sweco Vietnam, honored for its focus on sustainable construction.

The winners will compete in the EuroCham Business Awards finals on October 22, 2024.

Additionally, the event featured a Nordic-themed gala. Guests enjoyed a delightful feast prepared by Danish Chef Camilla Bailey. Live music added to the atmosphere, while a raffle raised funds for the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, supporting flood relief efforts in northern Vietnam.

