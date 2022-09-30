Swedish-Thai “Rasmeekae” joins the team for Volleyball Thailand League

Diamond Food Fine Chef Sport Club officially announced on 29 September 2022 that the Swedish-Thai actor, Rusameekae Fagerlund will be joining the volleyball team to prepare for the upcoming Volleyball Thailand League 2022/23.

“I have seen Rusameekae being very enthusiastic in the volleyball community for a long time to learn that he has been working hard to become a professional volleyball player. Both of us have had some discussions till it brought us to the point where I saw that he definitely has good potential for joining the team,” said Mr. Decha Suwalak, President of Diamond Food Volleyball Club.

Rusameekae shared with Thairath that he has been playing volleyball since he was younger. He met with some Thai people in an LGBTQ community in Sweden and they practiced together.

Plus, he participated in several volleyball competitions before, both in Norway and Denmark.

“Which is why I’m so grateful for Diamond Food Volleyball Club’s giving me the opportunity to join the team,” Rusameekae said.

Rusameekae is expected to start practicing with the Diamond Food Volleyball’s team in 1 October 2022.

