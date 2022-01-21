Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong showcase what the Church means to the Danish community 

The Danish seamen’s Church in Hong Kong recently published a short movie showcasing a glimpse of the Church’s daily routine together with stories from Danes living in Hong Kong who share what the Church means to them.

The Danish Seamen’s Church has been in Hong Kong since 1979 and over the years the Church has played an important role in the life of many Danes living in Hong Kong.

In the video, Torbjørn Pedersen speaks to several people who at different times and events in their lives have used the Church and its services. From baptizing to wedding services to being there in times of need, the Church continues to plan an important role for the Danish community in Hong Kong.

Watch the video here