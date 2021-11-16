Dane stuck in Hong Kong on a mission to visit every country in the world without flying

Torbjørn “Thor” Pedersen left his home in Denmark in 2013 on a mission to travel around the world without flying. He is known for the ‘Once Upon a Saga’ project, the journey to visit every country in the world without the use of air travel and as of 3 April 2020, Thor had visited 194 of the planned 203 nations.

After the pandemic struck, however, the 42-year-old adventurer was stuck in Hong Kong unable to complete his journey. Some might recognize Thor because he has spent the last 12 months with the Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong helping to secure supplies for crews on Danish flagged ships docking at the city’s port.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, he talks about his mission and his hope of reaching the remaining nine countries on his list, including the island nation of Palau, which he has been in negotiations with about gaining entry to the country.

Thor explains that it all started when he learned that no one in history has gone to every country in the world without flying and he saw that as his chance to do something as the first person ever. Eventually, the idea got so stuck in his head that he decided to do it.

Thor has since embarking on his adventure traveled on public transportation wherever possible so he has been on a lot of busses, trains, taxies, ferries, and even container ships. The initial drive was all about being the first person in history to do something, but as Thor visited different countries he learned that they were completely different from his expectations which motivated him to start sharing the positive aspects of the countries he was going to.

After being unable to travel from Hong Kong, Thor has created a life for himself there working for the Danish Seafarer’s Mission at the Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong.

Thor remains determined to continue on his adventures and one of his biggest hopes is to be able to reach Palau.

Watch the full video with Thor here where he also talks about the great lengths he is willing to go to in order to reach the remaining nice countries on his list.